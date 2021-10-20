Hot Toys Reveals Yelena Belova Figure From Black Widow

Actress Florence Pugh stole the show in Black Widow when she starred in the movie as Yelena Belova. Now you can get a figure of the character thanks to the talented team over at Hot Toys.

Hot Toys has released many Black Widow/Scarlett Johansson figures over the years, but this is the first time Florence Pugh is part of the line.

She is expected to back in the MCU in the Hawkeye TV show later this year.

Hot Toys announced the new Yelena Belova figure on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement below.

Making her official debut in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, Yelena Belova has quickly gained attention from fans with her remarkable acrobatic skills and endearing humor. She is a product of the Red Room’s ruthless training program also a fiery assassin who has a secret history with the Black Widow that she is determined to address. Long awaited by fans, today Hot Toys is thrilled to present Natasha’s sister from the Red Room – Yelena as 1/6th scale collectible figure, and of course her beloved vest with lots of pockets. Masterfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Florence Pugh as Yelena in Black Widow, the figure features a newly developed head and hair sculpture with remarkable likeness, finely tailored snow suit and the iconic vest, an array of highly-detailed weapons and accessories including a long baton, a pair of standard batons and a pair of articulated batons, pistol, daggers, headset, interchangeable hands for poses, and a figure stand.

This Hot Toys figure should be available to pre-order from Sideshow very soon.

