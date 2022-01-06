Get A Closer Look At The Wonder Woman 1984 Hot Toys Figure

While Wonder Woman 1984 may not have been the best comic book movie ever released, you still have to admit her gold outfit was pretty cool. Now Hot Toys has given a closer look at the gold suited Wonder Woman figure.

Just prior to the release of the figure, Hot Toys has released an unboxing video for the Golden Armor Wonder Woman figure. If you get the Deluxe Edition, you also gain access to the beautiful wings.

You can read all of the features of the toy below as posted in the official press release.

An authentic and detailed hand-painted likeness of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984

A newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression and makeup

Real fabric hair

Newly developed 1/6 scale body with over 28 points of articulation

Golden armor and wings with specially applied metallic paint

One set of interchangeable spread wings with articulation for flying mode and "standby mode"

One set of armor wings in "neutral mode"

6 interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

One newly created Wonder Woman golden armor with specially applied metallic paint

One pair of silver-colored bracelets

One pair of metallic gold boots

One Lasso of Truth

One metallic gold helmet (wearable on head sculpt)

A specially designed dynamic figure display stand with movie logo and character nameplate

The Golden Armor Wonder Woman is now available for you to pre-order on the Sideshow website.

