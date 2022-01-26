Hot Toys Reveals Koska Reeves Figure From The Mandalorian

Aside from The Rock and Batista, Sasha Banks joins as another wrestler that is getting her own Hot Toys figure. It has been announced her Koska Reeves figure is getting the Hot Toys treatment.

The figure includes a realistic face sculpt of Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado with her Mandalorian armor from The Mandalorian show. Several accessories are also part of the package.

Hot Toys announced the figure on Facebook. You can read the full announcement below.

As a member of the Nite Owls™, Koska Reeves is a fierce Mandalorian who fights alongside the legendary Bo-Katan Kryze™ in her pursuit to reclaim Mandalore™. During their journey, the Nite Owls™ cross paths with Din Djarin™ and assist him in saving the mysterious alien foundling Grogu™. In continuation of expanding the widely popular The Mandalorian collectible series, Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce the new 1/6th scale Koska Reeves collectible figure! The Koska Reeves collectible figure features newly developed head sculpt with great likeness and detailed hair sculpture, Mandalorian helmet and armor with weathering effects, skillfully tailored under-suit, a jetpack with booster fire effects, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, a wired grappling hook, a flamethrower effect, a themed display stand and backdrop! Keep this loyal and fierce Mandalorian close in your Star Wars collection!

You can pre-order the figure via Sideshow. Other figures include Bo-Katan and Axe Woves.

