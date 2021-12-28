Hot Toys Reveals Thena Figure From Marvel's Eternals Movie

Marvel's Eternals movie may not have been the most popular MCU film this year, but it did have a pretty decent cast. One of the biggest actresses in the film was Angelina Jolie.

Hot Toys has now revealed a new figure with Angelina Jolie's likeness. This time fans can get their hands on Thena from Eternals. This is the second time Jolie has a Hot Toys figurine following Maleficient a few years ago.

Hot Toys announced the new figure on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"As an Eternal, Thena is part of a group of ancient, immortal beings working on behalf of the cosmically powerful celestials to protect the universe. More comfortable in battle than anywhere else, Thena has the ability to use pure cosmic energy to form any handheld weapon she can think of is. She and the scattered Eternals must reunite in order to save the world from the Deviants in one last mission. Inspired by Marvel Studios Eternals, Hot Toys is excited to present Thena - the fierce warrior as a 1/6th scale collectible figure with amazingly-detailed weapons she imagines with cosmic energy. Masterfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Angelina Jolie as Thena in Eternals, the figure features a newly developed head and blonde hair sculpture with stunning likeness, beautifully tailored suit and patterned armors in champagne gold color with metallic accent, her iconic weapons in translucent color with gold geometric patterns including a shield, an axe, a spear, a long sword, a short sword and a dagger; as well as a figure stand."

Thena should be available to pre-order soon from the Sideshow website. Eternals will be available to stream this January over on Disney+

