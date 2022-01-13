Get A Closer Look At The Hot Toys Artillery Stormtrooper From The Mandalorian

Ahead of its worldwide release very soon, Hot Toys has now given us a closer look at the Artillery Stormtrooper. This is a version of a trooper that most recently appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Hot Toys announced this figure several months ago, but now you can look at the unboxing video. Much like other figures in the line, this toy comes with tons of extra accessories.

You can read the accessories list below as posted in an official press release.

An authentic and detailed likeness of the Artillery Stormtrooper as seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

7 interchangeable gloved hands for a variety of display and posing options

Artillery Stormtrooper armor with yellow markings and weathering effects

One multi-textured black fabric undersuit

One yellow pauldron

One belt

One pair of white boots

One mortar (with articulated function)

One military pack with 3 detachable detonators

One figure display stand with Star Wars logo, character nameplate, and graphic card

The Attillery Stormtrooper is available to pre-order now from Sideshow. The release of the figure will be out very soon.

