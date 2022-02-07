Doc Ock From Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Revealed

Hot Toys has now revealed another villain figure from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans can now get their hands on Doctor Octopus.

Doctor Octopus features all of his huge limbs and includes the likeness of actor Alfred Molina. The Deluxe Edition of the toy comes with even more limbs for you to attach to the figure.

Hot Toys revealed the new figure on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

One of the most highly-anticipated returning villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home is none other than the iconic Doctor Octopus, a.k.a. Doc Ock, played by renowned actor Alfred Molina in the early Spider-Man movies. Threatens to destroy the city with his generator, Doc Ock has now crossed universes through the interdimensional pathway to attack Spider-Man with his mechanical tentacles. Receives great popularity after Spider-Man: No Way Home release, today Hot Toys will officially introduce your favorite villain - Doc Ock and his nano-tech enhanced tentacles as 1/6th scale collectible figure (Deluxe Version) from the Spider-Man collection. Masterfully crafted based on Doc Ock’s appearance in the movie portrayed by Alfred Molina, the 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed head sculpt with incredible likeness; perfectly tailored outfit highlighting authentic details on his belt and coat; bendable tentacles extended from his back with articulated claws, capturing his signature weapons and its mechanical design down to the smallest attention; a pair of goggles, a tentacle spear, and dynamic figure stand. The Deluxe Version will exclusively include four additional nano tech tentacles interchangeable with the original ones to recreate the big fight scene between Peter Parker and Doc Ock in this universe. Prepare to encounter this tentacled foe and start your Spider-Man collection today!

You should be able to pre-order the toy from Sideshow very soon.

