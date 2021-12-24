Hot Toys Reveals New Batgirl Figure From Batman: Arkham Knight

Hot Toys has released lots of Batman figures over the years, so it's a breath of fresh air to receive a Batgirl toy. This Batgirl toy is based on her appearance in the Batman: Arkham Knight video game.

Although she wasn't in the base game, Batgirl was made available as a playable character in post-launch DLC. She will also make an appearance in the 2022 video game called Gotham Knights.

You can look at an unboxing video as well as read her full accessories as outlined in the press release details posted down below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Batgirl in Batman: Arkham Knight

One newly developed hand-painted masked head sculpt with two interchangeable lower face elements capturing Batgirl's facial expressions and makeup

Real fabric hair

Newly developed 1/6 scale body with over 28 points of articulation

10 interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

One newly developed Batsuit with an attachable cape

One utility belt

One pair of vambraces (arm armor)

One pair of boots

Two Batarangs

One grapnel gun with attachable Batclaw

One remote hacking device

Specially designed figure stand with game logo and backdrop

The toy is now available to pre-order from Sideshow.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Fennec Shand Figure Announced (more); Hot Toys Announces Doctor Strange Figure From Spider-Man: No Way Home (more); Hot Toys Reveals Bat-Pod From The Dark Knight Rises (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Grogu Toy From The Mandalorian (more).

And here are some more related articles: New Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Figurine Announced (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Venom Figure From Venom: Let There Be Carnage (more); Hot Toys Reveals President Loki Figure (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Reveals Black and Gold Suit From Spider-Man: No Way Home (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Captain Marvel Toy From Avengers: Endgame (more).