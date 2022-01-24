Hot Toys Reveals Green Goblin Figure From Spider-Man: No Way Home

After releasing a lot of Spider-Man figures, we are finally getting other characters from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The newer figure revealed today is the original Green Goblin.

This Green Goblin costume is the one he originally wears in the 2002 Spider-Man movie. It also comes with a realistic headsculpt of Willem Dafoe as well as tons of Goblin accessories.

The toy was announced on the Hot Toys Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"Norman Osborn a.k.a. Green Goblin made his surprising return from the early Spider-Man movies along with some classic villains after Peter Parker and Doctor Strange inadvertently open up the door to the multiverse. Hearing the Green Goblin’s malicious laugh and watching him tossing pumpkin bombs on the glider has certainly brought back the audiences’ memories. Further expand on the Spider-Man: No Way Home collectible series, today Hot Toys is thrilled to present the Deluxe Version of 1/6th scale Green Goblin collectible figure that will spread fear among your display. Masterfully crafted based on Green Goblin’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the highly-detailed figure features a newly developed head sculpt of the renowned actor Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn with impressive likeness, a newly crafted green goblin helmet; skillfully tailored costume with armored pieces painted in metallic green color; his signature pumpkin bombs, and a dynamic figure stand. What’s more, the Deluxe Edition includes a Goblin Glider in one-sixth scale with most up-to-date details in the movie, LED light up design and articulated function. Pre-order the Green Goblin figure immediately for your web slinger collection! And don’t miss out on the villain coming next in line!"

You should be able to pre-order the toy from the Sideshow website. Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to watch in cinemas.

