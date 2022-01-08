A Closer Look At New Boba Fett Hot Toys Figures

Hot Toys will soon be releasing two new figures on the Boba Fett character. This new version of the character is based on his look during his appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2.

You have both masked and unmasked figures of the new Boba Fett. One look is the one where he attained after gaining respect from a Tusken Raider tribe. Both a standard and deluxe edition will be available.

You can read the number of accessories that the toy comes with from the press release info posted down below.

A newly crafted battle-damaged helmeted head with articulated rangefinder

Specially applied distressed / weathering effects on armor, weapons, and accessories

1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

6 interchangeable gloved hands for a variety of posing and display options

Boba Fett's Mandalorian armor and vest with distressed / weathering effects

One pair of gauntlets with distressed / weathering effect

One long-sleeved shirt

One belt with ammo clips and pistol holster

One roped belt

One pair of pants

One pair of boots

One right knee guard with distressed / weathering effect

One pistol

One chain code effect accessory

One jetpack with distressed / weathering effects and detachable rocket

Two thruster fire accessories (attachable to jetpack)

One firing effect accessory (attachable to rocket)

One flamethrower effect accessory (attachable to gauntlet)

One "whistling bird" effect accessory (attachable to knee guard)A specially designed rocky diorama figure stand

Plus!

An authentic and detailed likeness of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

A newly developed hand painted head sculpt with highly accurate facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture

1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

5 interchangeable gloved hands

One robe (with bendable wire for posing and display)

One long-sleeved shirt

One pair of arm wraps

One vest

One belt with ammo clips and pistol holster

One roped belt

One pair of pants

One pair of boots

One gaffi stick

One rifle with strap

One pistol

One damaged stormtrooper helmet

One Jango Fett™ hologram figure

A newly designed diorama figure stand

The toy is now available for you to order on the Sideshow website. You can lcheck out the video below for a better look at the figures!

