Hot Toys Reveals Thanos From Avengers: Endgame Figurine

Thanos is one of the more memorable villains in movie history and now you can own a collectible of him. Hot Toys has now announced the final product for his toy based on his appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

Unlike in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos wears his full armor at the end of Avengers: Endgame. You can read the full announcement posted on Hot Toys' official Facebook page.

“I am inevitable” – Thanos Thanos, the evil warlord from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, sets his sights on Earth as he continues his quest for the six Infinity Stones seeking to reshape the universe. Celebrating the start of 2020, Hot Toys is delighted in presenting the final product of 1/6th scale Thanos collectible figure to our fans with great excitement. Inspired by Thanos’ screen appearance in Avengers: Endgame, the figure includes two newly painted head sculpts capturing the Mad Titan’s serious and angry facial expression, a specially designed muscular body showing detailed skin texture and tendons, Thanos’ signature full body armor with trim details and weathering effects, a LED light-up Infinity Gauntlet in 1/6th scale and interchangeable hands mounted with all six Infinity Stones, a highly detailed helmet attachable, a heavy double-bladed sword, and a character-themed figure base. Have a closer look at the amazing photos featuring the wielder of the Infinity Gauntlet!

Thanos should be available for you to pre-order right now. As for Avengers: Endgame you can watch the movie on Blu-ray or digital formats. The movie is also available to stream over on Disney+ too!

