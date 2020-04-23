Hot Toys Reveals Scout Trooper And Speeder Bike Set From The Mandalorian

Remember those humorous Scout Troopers that were in episode 8 of The Mandalorian? Well you can now get a Hot Toys figurine of them complete with a speeder bike and more.

Hot Toys announced on its official Facebook page the new Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike Collectible Set in the 1/6th scale.

Since it comes with a vehicle, prepare for this set to be more expensive than the average figurine from Hot Toys.

The cool thing about this set is that it also includes a 1/6th scale of The Child too. You can read the full announcement for this set down below.

In the highly acclaimed Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon was in search of the young alien founding, under the protection of the Mandalorian, and dispatched Scout Troopers to acquire the asset. These specialized troopers are adept for a range of missions, including reconnaissance and infiltration. In the climax of the first season, fans witnessed memorable scenes featuring the Scout Troopers’ interaction with the Child and thrilling Speeder Bike action! Today, Hot Toys is elated to expands its Star Wars collection and officially introduce the stunning 1/6th scale Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike collectible set based on The Mandalorian! The highly-accurate collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on the appearance of the Imperial Scout Trooper in The Mandalorian. Featuring greatly detailed helmet and armor with astonishing weathering effects, fabric body suit, a blaster rifle, and a desert-themed figure stand! The 1/6th scale Speeder Bike is created with precision and meticulous craftsmanship. The sleek design of the speeder and its mechanical details throughout the body are beautifully recreated! Measuring at approximately 52.5cm in length, it features realistic weathering effects, articulated grip, foot pedals, steering vane, engine flaps and cannon, and a desert-themed figure stand. Moreover, this collectible set will specially include a 1/6th scale figure of the widely popular little alien the Child with newly sculpted expression and a shoulder bag for the Speeder Bike pilot to carry any special asset! This 1/6th scale Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike collectible set will provide a large variety of amazing display options for all Star Wars fans!

The Mandalorian Season 1 is available to stream right now on the Disney+ streaming service. Season 2 will be airing this October. A Season 3 of the series is already in the planning stages!

