Hot Toys Reveals Darth Maul From The Clone Wars

There have been two other Darth Maul figures released from Hot Toys in the past.

One is from The Phantom Menace and the other is for the Solo movie. Well, now you can get one from The Clone Wars TV show.

The Clone Wars version of Darth Maul is slightly different because he is topless. However, he still comes with his iconic red lightsaber and his menacing facial tattoos.

More info about the toy can be seen from the Facebook post info posted down below.

In the climatic final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Darth Maul orchestrated the siege of Mandalore™ as a means to draw Anakin Skywalker™ and Obi-Wan Kenobi™ to him with plans to kill Skywalker and deprive Darth Sidious™ of his new apprentice. When he was greeted by Ahsoka Tano™ instead, he made the most of the situation by offering to form an alliance, two outcast apprentices joining forces to put a stop to the creeping evil of the Sith. After clashing lightsabers in the throne room of the capital city, Ahsoka turned Maul's own weapon against him and was able to capture the former Sith Lord for the Republic. Today, Hot Toys is sharing blogger photos of the 1/6th scale Darth Maul collectible figure based on the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. The 1/6th scale Darth Maul collectible figure is crafted with authentic styling, features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs system, finely tailored outfit, highly detailed mechanical legs, Maul’s iconic double-bladed lightsaber and interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, a selection of interchangeable hands for posing options, and a specially designed Mandalorian sarcophagus inspired box. Revisit the amazing Star Wars moments with the Darth Maul figure now!

The toy should now be available to purchase from Sideshow. An unboxing video can be seen below.

