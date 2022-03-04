Hot Toys Reveals First Figure Of The Batman

With The Batman now out in cinemas worldwide, Hot Toys has now revealed its first figure from the movie. The figure is of Robert Pattinson's version of The Batman character.

Much like other figures before it, this Hot Toys features the likeness of Robert Pattinson. There is also a Deluxe Version of the figure that comes with a cool-looking stand.

Aside from Batman, Hot Toys is also releasing a Batcycle and a Bat-Signal too. These items will be sold separately.

Anyway, you can read the announcement for The Batman figure below from the Hot Toys Facebook page.

"With only a few trusted allies amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. The Caped Crusader in wingsuit soars above Gotham City and be on the lookout for his greatest adversaries. To prepare fans for The Batman movie, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the Deluxe Version of 1/6th scale Batman collectible figure, comes with wingsuit and accessories for integrated set-up. Skillfully crafted based on the appearance of Robert Pattinson as Batman/ Bruce Wayne in The Batman, the 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed Bruce Wayne head sculpt and hair sculpture with remarkable likeness; newly crafted Batman head sculpts with separate rolling eyeballs features, also interchangeable lower faces techniques design; a specialized body highlighting Batman’s muscular form; beautifully tailored Batsuit with cape and detachable batarang on chest; cool Bat gadgets and highly-detailed accessories including batarangs, grappling hooks, The Riddler envelope, handcuffs, and a specially designed figure stand. In additional, the Deluxe Version will exclusively share a few more accessories for sophisticated collectors including the wingsuit, sticky bomb gun with insertable bullet, LED light-up staircase and building décor as diorama accessories, also a character backdrop. Don’t miss on the chance to glide over with the new Batman (Deluxe Version) figure!"

The toy should be available to pre-order shortly from Sideshow. The Batman movie is out now in cinemas.

