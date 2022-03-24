Hot Toys Reveals KX Enforcer Droid From The Book of Boba Fett

Hot Toys has now revealed a new figure of the KX Enforcer Droid character from The Book of Boba Fett. Some people will know this is the same Imperial model based on K-2SO.

These droids were used during the fall of Mandalore which was shown briefly in episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett. They look menacing if you manage to buy more than one figure.

Hot Toys announced the new figure over on Facebook. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

“Those born of Mandalore™ strayed away from the path. Eventually the Imperial interlopers destroyed all that we knew and loved in the Night of a Thousand Tears.” – The Armorer™ Originally a proud world with a rich warrior culture, Mandalore is home to various clans of Mandalorians™. But during the Great Purge of Mandalore, the planet was bombarded by the Empire and KX Enforcer Droids were dispatched to terminate all survivors… Today, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the 1/6th scale KX Enforcer Droid collectible figure inspired by #TheBookofBobaFett. The collectible figure stands at approximately 36cm tall, features a sophisticatedly constructed mechanical structure and weathering effects, LED light-up eyes, Separate Rolling Eyeball System, two blasters, and a rocky diorama figure base! Your Imperial collection will surely be enhanced with this collectible figure of the dangerous Imperial droid!

These figures should be available soon to pre-order from Sideshow.

