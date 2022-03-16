Hot Toys Announces Gilgamesh Figure From The Eternals

Hot Toys has now announced a new figure from Marvel's The Eternals movie. This time you can get a toy of the character named Gilgamesh.

This toy has the likeness of actor Don Lee and he will go great with the Athena toy that was revealed a few months ago.

It remains to be seen if the whole team will be getting the Hot Toys treatment though.

Hot Toys announced the new figure over on Facebook. You can check out the full announcement below.

"I'll watch over Thena. Let her keep her memories. "Gilgamesh" Displays incredible strength as a golden, cosmic energy-enhanced exoskeleton shields his arms and fists, Gilgamesh is a strong and kind Eternal member remembered thoughout history for his legendary battles against the predatorial Deviants. He becomes Thena’s de facto partner when the events of the past exile them from the rest of the group. Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Eternals, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the 1/6th scale Gilgamesh collectible figure – bringing the cosmically powerful Eternal member from screen to your display. Skillfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Don Lee as Gilgamesh in Eternals, the figure features a newly developed head and blonde hair sculpture with stunning likeness, a toned figure which naturally portrays Gilgamesh’s muscular body, finely tailored battle suit and patterned armors in bronze and green color with metallic accent, a pair of gauntlet gloves and fists in translucent color with gold geometric patterns that accentuates his unique ability, and a figure stand. The new Gilgamesh figure will join your Eternal collection today!

The Eternals is out now for digital HD, Blu-ray and streaming on Disney+

