Hot Toys Reveals Figure Of John Cena's Peacemaker

John Cena finally gets his own Hot Toys figurine as the company has announced Peacemaker. The figure also comes with his trusty pet named Eagly.

Cena joins Batista, The Rock, and Sasha Banks as other WWE wrestlers with their own Hot Toys figure. This features Peacemaker with his iconic-looking silver helmets.

Hot Toys revealed the new toy over on Facebook. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

Picking up where 2021’s The Suicide Squad left off, DC’s recently released series – Peacemaker follows a violent vigilante who believes in achieving peace at any cost - no matter how many people he has to kill for it in the process. He was one of the members of the second Task Force X strike team sent on a mission to Coro Maltese. In response to the immense fame of the character, Hot Toys is pleased to officially introduce the highly-anticipated 1/6th scale Peacemaker collectible figure with shiny silver chrome helmets from the Peacemaker collection. Sophisticatedly crafted with striking likeness of Peacemaker’s appearance portrayed by John Cena in the action series, the 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed helmet head and an interchangeable helmet covered in silver chrome finish with details, an attachable tongue to create alternate expressions, a specially tailored outfit, weapons including a sword, an axe, and a figure stand. The sidekick of the show - Eagly will also come as a 1/6th scale accessory with spread wings for complete collector experience. Be sure to pick-up the fantastic 1/6th scale Peacemaker collectible figure now to add to your proud DC collection!

The toy should be available to pre-order soon from Sideshow.

