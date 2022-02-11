Hot Toys Reveals New Boba Fett 1/4th Scale Figurine

Hot Toys has now revealed a brand new figure of Boba Fett based on the recent The Book of Boba Fett TV show. The figure stands at around 17.7" (45cm) tall.

The figure includes the likeness of Temuera Morrison and the Deluxe Editions also has a Throne Room Diorama. It also comes with tons of extra accessories.

Hot Toys announced the new figure via a press release. You can read about the details of the accessories and other extras below.

An authentic and detailed likeness of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett in the Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett series

One newly crafted Boba Fett Mandolorian™ helmet with articulated rangefinder

One newly developed hand-painted head sculpt with highly accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

Specially applied weathering effects on armor, weapons, and accessories

1/4 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

Seven interchangeable gloved hands

One Mandalorian armored vest

One finely tailored undersuit

One belt with ammo clips and pistol holster

One pair of gauntlets

One pair of knee guards

One pair of boot covers

One pair of boots

One blaster rifle

One pistol

One jetpack (equipped with magnetic function) and detachable rocket

One flamethrower effect accessory (attachable to gauntlet)

One Boba’s palace hologram

One Boba Fett’s starship hologram

The DELUXE EDITION also features a specially designed diorama figure display, featuring elements of Boba Fett’s new palace throne room, including stairs, window grilles, a control desk, and a Mythosaur™ skull signet. The diorama display also includes LED light-up function (power operated).

The toy is now available for you to pre-order at Sideshow.

