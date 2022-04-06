Moon Knight Hot Toys Figure Revealed

Hot Toys has now announced a new figure based on the Marvel TV show called Moon Knight. This is the show that stars Oscar Isaac as the new Egyptian superhero character.

Moon Knight has one of the coolest looking suits in the MCU and this toy accurately showcases its details. He even comes with an LED light-up function to showcase his bright white eyes.

Hot Toys announced the new figure on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"Marvel Studios is bringing Moon Knight, one of Marvel Comics’ most complex characters, to life in the highly anticipated series. Struggling with dissociative identity disorder, Steven Grant discovers shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector, and they must navigate their complex identities and fight on against all odds as the cloaked avenger Moon Knight. Celebrating the entry of this incredibly cool character to MCU, Hot Toys is delighted to present #MoonKnight as 1/6th scale collectible figure, a screen-accurate figure that will make a formidable addition to your Marvel collection. Inspired by his iconic appearance in Moon Knight series, the 1/6th scale Moon Knight figure features a newly developed head sculpt with LED light up function; wrapping bandages are fully sculpted to capture his mystic appearance; a finely tailored Moon Knight costume consisting of armor parts also cape covered with ancient symbols and patterns, fabric belt in addition to the sculpted boots; his signature crescent blades comes in variety of sizes, a crescent moon backdrop, and a figure stand. Embark on a globetrotting adventure with the new Moon Knight figure today!"

The figure should be available to pre-order shortly on Sideshow. Moon Knight is streaming now on Disney+ worldwide.

