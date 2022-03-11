Hot Toys Reveals Batcycle Figure From The Batman

After revealing a Batman and spotlight figure, Hot Toys has now announced the Batcycle. This Batcycle was briefly seen in the hit new movie called The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

Both McFarlane and Lego have already released a Batcycle from The Batman, but now this is Hot Toys' turn. This Batcycle will be able to fit a 1/6th scale Batman figure riding on the top.

You can read the press release details about the Batcycle written down below.

As fans return to movie theaters to see the big screen release of The Batman, Hot Toys has unveiled several new 1/6 scale figures and accessories that draw inspiration from this stylish re-imagining of the Dark Knight. In The Batman, the Caped Crusader roams the streets of Gotham City on a Batcycle - the sleekest mode of transport through the troubled city at night. Inspired by the vehicle seen in The Batman movie, this 1/6 scale Batcycle Collectible Vehicle recreates the Batcycle with extreme precision, exceptional attention to detail, and meticulous paint applications. The Batcycle features LED light-up features on headlights and tail lights, an adjustable-degree handlebar, rotating rubber wheels with a realistic tread pattern, and highly-accurate mechanical details on the engine, frame, dashboard, and exhaust. The 1/6 scale Batcycle Collectible Vehicle features: Authentic and detailed likeness of Batcycle in The Batman

Ultra-detailed engine, frame, dashboard, and exhaust

LED light-up function on headlight and rear signal light (USB operated)

Adjustable-degree handlebar

Rotating rubber wheels with realistic tread pattern

Two specially designed collectible vehicle display bases

*Sized to fit with Batman 1/6th scale figure (sold separately)

The Batcycle is available now to pre-order from Sideshow.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals First Figure Of The Batman (more); Hot Toys Reveals Figure Of John Cena's Peacemaker (more); Hot Toys Reveals Delorean Figure From Back to the Future (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Boba Fett 1/4th Scale Figurine (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals Classic Spider-Man Suit (more); Doc Ock From Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Revealed (more); Hot Toys Reveals Koska Reeves Figure From The Mandalorian (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Reveals Green Goblin Figure From Spider-Man: No Way Home (more); Get A Closer Look At The Hot Toys Artillery Stormtrooper From The Mandalorian (more).