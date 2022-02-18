Hot Toys Reveals Delorean Figure From Back to the Future

Hot Toys is once again releasing a huge vehicle as part of its figure lineup. This time fans can get their hands on a Delorean from the Back to the Future series.

This particular model is based on Back to the Future II and it's big enough to fit other 1/6th scale figures inside. Since this is a vehicle, it will have a higher price than other normal figures from Hot Toys.

Hot Toys announced the new figure on Facebook. You can read the full announcement below.

"The time-traveling duo Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown hop in the DeLorean Time machine again and travel into the future to save Marty's future son from disaster, only to return to discover their own time has somehow transformed completely. Inspired by the classic blockbuster, Back to the Future II, today Hot Toys is excited to present the iconic DeLorean Time Machine as 1/6th scale Collectible Vehicle with foldable wheels for hover mode. Crafted with impressive workmanship, the movie-accurate DeLorean Time Machine collectible vehicle measures 72cm long, displays an impressive amount of details including multiple LED light-up points on the exterior design and interior controls, signature gull-wing doors, foldable wheels for flight hover mode, real-like cable wires across exterior structure, detail recreation of the time machine engine deck and cabin controls, and a specially designed base for the hovering DeLorean Time Machine. Hit up to 88mph and pre-order this 1/6th scale DeLorean Time Machine collectible vehicle for your Time Travelling collection!

The toy should be available to pre-order soon from the Sideshow website.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals New Boba Fett 1/4th Scale Figurine (more); Hot Toys Reveals Classic Spider-Man Suit (more); Doc Ock From Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Revealed (more); Hot Toys Reveals Koska Reeves Figure From The Mandalorian (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals Green Goblin Figure From Spider-Man: No Way Home (more); Get A Closer Look At The Hot Toys Artillery Stormtrooper From The Mandalorian (more); A Closer Look At New Boba Fett Hot Toys Figures (more).

A few more: Get A Closer Look At The Wonder Woman 1984 Hot Toys Figure (more); Hot Toys Reveals Thena Figure From Marvel's Eternals Movie (more).