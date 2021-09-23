Hot Toys Reveals Final Look Of Spider-Man: No Way Home Suit

Hot Toys has now revealed a final look for one of the exclusive suits appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is the special Black and Gold suit in the new movie.

Peter Parker wears several different suits in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this Black and Gold one might be the best one of the entire movie. You can read the full announcement below from the Hot Toys Facebook page.

"Are you ready to swing with Spider-Man? Revealed earlier in Hot Toys Summer Showcase, the 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Black & Gold Suit) collectible figure from Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home collection series will be receiving update on both costume details and accessories to emphasize its stylistic features. Hot Toys has always been passionate about recreating fan-favorite characters as highly-detailed figures showing exquisite craftsmanship. Be sure to follow us for more news."

The toy itself should be available to pre-order shortly from the Sideshow website. Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in cinemas on December 17th, 2021 in the United States.

If you live in Australia and New Zealand, the movie is out on Boxing Day the week after.

People are hyped for this movie because we could see the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Spider-Men.

