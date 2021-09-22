Steve Rogers And Hydra Stomper Hot Toys Announced

After revealing Captain Carter from the What If? show, Hot Toys has announced more characters. The new characters are Steve Rogers and he pilots the cool looking Hydra Stomper.

Since Captain Carter got the Super Soldier Serum, Steve Rogers had to fight Hydra using a huge mech instead. This figure is cool because you get two figures in one set!

Hot Toys announced the figures over on Facebook. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

Who does Peggy Carter call in for backup when she needs it? Steve Rogers, of course. In this universe, Peggy Carter jumps into the action with a number of familiar faces, but even she might need some help defeating the enemy. Calling in air support, she certainly doesn’t expect Steve to come swooping in – in a Hydra Stomper suit. Inspired by Marvel Studios’ What If? animation series, Hot Toys is thrilled to bring The Hydra Stomper and Steve Rogers as 1/6th scale Collectible Set to recreate some awesome fight scenes. Captured Hydra Stomper’s appearance in What If…? animation series, the 1/6th scale figure is complemented with perfectly scaled design, outstanding painting applications, also mechanical details such as thrusters, shooters, and an opening cockpit. Measuring at approximated 56cm in height, it features LED Light-up designs on the eyes, and arc reactor; semi-articulated body with the ability to perform head, shoulder, arms, wrist and waist movements. Meticulously crafted based on his latest appearance in What If…? animation series, Steve Rogers 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed head sculpt and hair sculpture with remarkable likeness, finely tailored outfit, a backpack, a selection of interchangeable hands, and a display base. Expand your What If…? collection with The Hydra Stomper and Steve Rogers collectible set!

The figures should be available to pre-order shortly from the Sideshow website,

