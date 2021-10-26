Hot Toys Reveals Final Look Of 2012 Captain America Figure

One of the funniest things in Avengers: Endgame was the current Captain America fighting his 2012 self. Well now you can relive that awesome moment as Hot Toys has revealed the final look for the 2012 Captain America.

The 2012 Captain America Hot Toys figure will soon be available and the company has released an unboxing video. Not only is this figure screen accurate, it also has the likeness of actor Chris Evans.

You can read the full details and announcement of the figure from the Hot Toys Facebook info posted down below.

Upon travelling back to Battle of New York in 2012 to retrieve the Infinity Stones with Iron Man, Ant-Man and Bruce Banner, Captain America is forced to fight his 2012 counterpart as he is blocking Cap to get his hands on the Mind Stone. Today, Hot Toys is excited to share blogger photos of 1/6th scale Captain America (2012 Version) collectible figure, highlighting Captain’s classic hero suit back in 2012. Crafted based on the screen appearance of Chris Evans as Captain America/Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, the Captain America (2012 Version) figure features a newly developed helmeted head sculpt and an un-helmeted head sculpt, a muscular body with enhanced articulation portraying Captain America’s toned body, a finely tailored outfit with star emblem on the chest, the star-spangled shield, Loki’s scepter with carrying case and a figure stand.

The figure should be available soon where Hot Toys are usually sold. You can watch the unboxing video below.

