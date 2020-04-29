Hot Toys Reveals New Spider-Gwen Figure From Into The Spider-Verse

Hot Toys has now revealed a brand new Spider-Gwen figure. This new figure is based off Gwen Stacy as she appeared in the 2018 animated classic Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

This toy comes with a detailed head sculpt for Gwen Stacy and she also wears her awesome new suit. The toy also comes with many accessories and even a small figure of Spider-Ham too!

Spider-Gwen was announced over on the official Hot Toys Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted below.

“My name is Gwen Stacy. I was bitten by a radioactive spider. And for the last two years, I’ve been the one and only Spider-Woman.” – Spider-Gwen Gwen Stacy is a young woman from the New York City of an alternate universe where she was bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker, and became her world’s Spider-Woman, known as Spider-Gwen. Being pulled into the home universe of Miles Morales, Gwen joined several other Spider-People for an interdimensional team-up. Following the debut of 1/6th scale Miles Morale collectible figure inspired by the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie, Hot Toys proudly presents today the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Spider-Gwen coming from another dimension. Based on the appearance of Spider Gwen in the movie, the highly-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with incredible likeness of Gwen Stacy, a masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create different expressions, a newly developed body, teal ballet shoes with white, black and pink web patterned suit in meticulous tailoring and great details, amazingly detailed accessories include a 1/6th scale collectible features Spider-Ham sticking out his hand, Spider-Gwen’s mask, smart phone, mirror case, physics book, assorted web accessories, comic art inspired character backdrop, also a dynamic figure stand for aerial poses. The Spider-Gwen figure is swinging her way into your Spider-Verse collection!

If you are interested, you can also purchase Miles Morales too who is available now at participating retailers. It will be interesting to see if more Hot Toys are made based on Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

