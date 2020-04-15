Hot Toys Reveals Another Huge Hulkbuster Figure

Hot Toys already released a Hulkbuster figurine based on Avengers: Age of Ultron a few years ago. Now the company has revealed a brand new version that comes with some upgrades.

While this new Hulkbuster is still based on the Age of Ultron movie, it comes with some newer features that wasn't present in the original release. You can read the full announcement below via the official Hot Toys Facebook page.

"Iron Man suits up in a titan-sized suit robotic armor known as the Hulkbuster, to take on his raging big green ally. Long awaited by Marvel fans, Hot Toys is excited to present the Deluxe Version of 1/6th scale Hulkbuster Collectible Figure Final Product, upgraded with a LED light-up Jackhammer arm with hand, an interchangeable locking forearm, as well as a Hulkbuster Pod for fans collection! Crafted based on the appearance of the Hulkbuster in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the massive figure stands approximately 21 inches tall, includes a Mark XLIII bust with LED light up function that can be placed in this gigantic machine. Features accentuated armor with metallic red, gold and silver painting and weathering effect, over 20 LED light-up areas located in the eyes, chest, repulsor palms, back, and legs, an interchangeable battle damaged chest armor, also the beautifully designed chest and shoulder armors that highlight the mechanical details."

This toy will go well if you already own the Hulk Hot Toys as well. The figure should be available soon to pre-order at all good participating retailers.

