Hot Toys Reveals New Captain Marvel Figure With Short Hair

Hot Toys already revealed a Captain Marvel figure last year to accompany the Captain Marvel movie. Now the company has made a newer figure based on the character's appearance at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

This version of Captain Marvel has the character with short blonde hair. The figure also has a much improved face sculpt of actress Brie Larson.

Hot Toys revealed the new figure on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

One of the Marvel’s most powerful super heroes, Captain Marvel joins the Avengers as the key to defeat Thanos. Arrives from space, the hero proceeds to completely destroy the warship, and attempts to stop Thanos from wielding the Nano Gauntlet with her special power. Ever since her debut, Captain Marvel has become immensely popular in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As seen in the final battle between the super heroes and the warlord, Hot Toys is excited to present today the latest 1/6th scale Captain Marvel collectible figure from the incredible Avengers: Endgame collection. Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with short hairstyle, a specially designed body equipped with LED light-up function on both sides of the forearms, the iconic red and blue costume with gold star emblem on chest and sash around waist in movie-accurate perfection, multiple energy-blasting effect accessories wearable on arms and hands, LED light-up Nano Gauntlet painted and battle damaged effects, and a movie-themed dynamic figure stand for wide range of aerial poses! The new Captain Marvel figure is a sure way to show off your Marvel fandom!

This toy will go well with lots of the other characters that appeared at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Pre-orders for this toy should go live very shortly at participating retailers.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals Another Huge Hulkbuster Figure (more); Hot Toys Reveals The Punisher Figure With War Machine Armor (more); Hot Toys Reveals Harley Quinn Figure From Batman: Arkham Knight (more); Hot Toys Reveals Director Krennic Figure From Rogue One (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals Life-Size Baby Yoda Figure (more); Hot Toys Reveals The Mandalorian And The Child Collectible Set (more); Hot Toys Reveals Batman Armory Collectible (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Reveals New Batgirl Figurine (more); Hot Toys Reveals Death Trooper From The Mandalorian (more).