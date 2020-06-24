Hot Toys Reveals Final Product For Black Widow Avengers: Endgame Figure

It may have been over a year since Avengers: Endgame has released, but now Hot Toys has revealed its final product for the Black Widow figurine.

Black Widow has a specific hairstyle in last year's movie, and it looks pretty cool. This won't be the character's final MCU appearance because you can see her in the Black Widow movie out this November.

The announcement for the Black Widow toy was revealed on the Hot Toys Facebook page. You can read the full details of the toys posted down below.

"“I don’t judge people on their worst mistakes.” – Black Widow When the Avengers set out to pull off an epic Time Heist, the super heroes agreed to do whatever it takes to bring everybody back and undo Thanos’ destructive finger-snap. On Vormir, when Black Widow realized a sacrifice was required to obtain the Soul Stone, she put the greater good ahead of herself and didn’t hesitate to give her life. Today, Hot Toys is presenting the remarkable 1/6th scale Black Widow collectible figure final product. The figure is crafted based on the appearance of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in the movie, features a newly developed head sculpt with beautifully braided hair sculpture, tactical battle suit styled with red markings, assorted weapons including articulated pistols, batons and a figure stand."

Avengers: Endgame is out now for both digital and physical home formats. Black Widow is still scheduled to be released in North America on November 6th, 2020.

