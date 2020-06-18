Hot Toys Reveals New Loki Figure From Avengers: Endgame

Hot Toys has now revealed a brand new figure for the popular MCU character of Loki. This time around, fans can buy a toy based on his latest appearance in last year's Avengers: Endgame.

While The Avengers were in 2012, Endgame featured Loki as he was taken away after the Battle of New York. You can read the full announcement from the Hot Toys Facebook page down below.

Given with the surprising screen appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans are meeting the popular, villainous God of Mischief once more! Despite his death in the opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War, Loki reappeared as part of the Avenger team's time heist. Our beloved World’s Mightiest Heroes time travel back through their own pasts to intercept the Infinity Stones, but in a skirmish, they lose the Space Stone to the spiteful trickster who picks it up, and warps right out of sight! Adding onto the massive Marvel collection, Hot Toys is very excited to present to our fans today the movie-accurate 1/6th scale Loki collectible figure inspired by the epic Avengers: Endgame. Marvelously crafted based on the image of Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the movie, the figure features a head sculpt with significant likeness, finely tailored costume with screen authenticity, highly-detailed weapons and accessories including a long scepter, a short scepter, a pair of daggers, a Tesseract, Loki’s gold helmet, a muzzle, a pair of handcuffs and a movie-themed figure stand. Take a chance and bring this Loki figure to your grand Avengers: Endgame collection!

The new Loki toy should be available soon to pre-order at all participating retailers.

