Hot Toys Reveals New Shang-Chi Figures

Hot Toys has now revealed some new figures based on Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings movie that is out later this week. The new figures are of Shang-Chi himself and the main villain named Wenwu.

Much like other Hot Toys figures in the past, both of them are 1/6th scale so they should be nearly 12 inches tall. They also have hyper realistic faces so they look like the actors themselves.

You can read the features of each toy from the press release details posted down below.

Shang-Chi

An authentic and detailed hand-painted portrait with the likeness of Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

A 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

10 interchangeable hands for a wealth of display and posing options

A meticulously tailored screen accurate vest, undershirt, and pants

One pair of sneakers -One staff with wood grain effect

One staff with effects / accessories

One necklace

A themed figure display stand with character nameplate

Additional secret accessories to be revealed soon!

Wenwu

A hand-painted sculpted portrait with the likeness of Tony Leung as the character Wenwu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

A 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

One pair of interchangeable forearms wielding the rings, with luminous reflective effects (non-detachable)

Nine interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

One tailored fabric costume, featuring black pants, a black undershirt, a belt with an apron and accessories, and a black vest with shoulder armor

One pair of black boots

One pair of translucent ring "power using effect" accessories with specially applied luminous reflective effects (attachable to forearms)

One pair of translucent ring power "attacking effect" accessories with specially applied luminous reflective effects (attachable to forearms)

One "power restraint effect" accessory

A figure display stand with character nameplate

Shang-Chi is out in cinemas September 3rd. The figures are available to pre-order now from Sideshow.

