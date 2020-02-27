Hot Toys Reveals Miles Morales Spider-Man Figure

Hot Toys has been around for a long time and the company has made a lot of Spider-Man figures over the years.

However, most of the figures released to date have been based on the Peter Parker version of the character.

Hot Toys has now announced on its official Facebook page that it will finally release a Spider-Man figure based on Miles Morales. The toy is based on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie that came out in late 2018.

The toy looks pretty cool as you get his Spider-Man suit as well as a head featuring Miles Morales face as well. You can read the full announcement for the toy posted down below.

"Having a hard time adjusting to this new school environment, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales becomes Spider-Man of his reality. While struggling in his new identity to defend justice, Miles learns to unlock the hero inside himself with the help of his new friends. Based on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie, winner from the Academy Awards for the Best Animated Feature Film, Hot Toys is excited to present the brand new 1/6th scale Miles Morales Collectible Figure to expand on your Spidey collection! The figure features two newly developed face sculpts capturing Miles Morales’ iconic expressions in the movie, a finely crafted hair sculpture, a partially masked accessory attachable to the face sculpts, a masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create different expressions, a beautifully tailored red and black Spider-Man suit with web pattern, highly detailed outfits recreating Miles’ casual style and the graffiti painting style, matching interchangeable hands, an extremely wide variety of accessories including a spray can, a Spider-Man costume pack, assorted web accessories, a comic art inspired character backdrop with decorative stickers, also a dynamic figure stand for aerial poses. Pre-order the latest Miles Morales figure to stop the villains of the Spider-Verse!"

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is out now on digital platforms, DVD and Blu-ray. A sequel to the animated movie isn't out until 2022.

