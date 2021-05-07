Lego Reveals The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle Set

The Lego Group has now announced a new toy based on The Bad Batch TV show from the Star Wars universe. This new toy is The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle that has already featured in the new animated show.

The set will be released worldwide on August 1st, 2021 and will be priced at $99.99 in the USA. It is set number 75314 and it comes with 969 pieces. It's recommended for ages 9 and up.

Aside from the Attack Shuttle, the toy also comes with two buildable speeders as well as five minifigures. You can read more about the set via the info below from Lego.com.

Let kids role-play as Bad Batch clones, relive scenes from Star Wars: The Bad Batch and invent their own unique stories with this detailed, LEGO® brick-built Attack Shuttle (75314).

Includes 5 new-for-August-2021 LEGO® minifigures of Bad Batch clones Tech, Echo, Hunter, Wrecker and Crosshair with assorted weapons and Tech’s buildable backpack, plus a Gonk Droid LEGO figure.

The buildable shuttle toy has adjustable wings for landing/flight modes, 2 spring-loaded shooters and a dorsal fin that lifts for easy access to the dual LEGO® minifigure cockpit and detailed cabin.

The cabin has space for 2 minifigures and weapons storage. The set also includes a speeder with 2 stud shooters and another speeder with a clip for a blaster to add to the play possibilities.

Perfect for fun, everyday play sessions alone or with friends, this building toy makes the best birthday present, holiday gift or special reward for creative kids aged 9 and up.

The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle measures over 7 in. (20 cm) high, 10 in. (25 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wide with the wings folded up and looks great displayed between playtime adventures.

Thinking of buying this buildable 969-piece playset for a Star Wars™ fan who is a LEGO® beginner? No worries. It comes with easy-to-follow instructions so they can build with confidence.

There are LEGO® Star Wars™ sets to thrill people of all ages, whether they want to recreate memorable scenes, role-play their own stories or just build and display the impressive construction models.

LEGO® components comply with rigorous industry standards, meaning they are compatible and connect strongly for robust builds.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and thoroughly analyzed to ensure that they satisfy stringent global safety standards.

The Lego Bad Batch shuttle is available to pre-order now from Lego's online store worldwide.

