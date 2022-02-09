Hot Toys Reveals Classic Spider-Man Suit

Hot Toys has now revealed a new Classic Spider-Man suit figure. This figure is based on the first costume you see when you play the 2018 Marvel's Spider-Man video game.

This suit is at the beginning before Peter Parker designs a newer suit with a white emblem on the front. He comes with several accessories such as a smartphone as well as a newspaper and more.

You can read the accessories list below from the official press release.

An authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man wearing the Classic Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man video game

A newly developed masked head sculpt with 3 pairs of interchangeable eyepieces

Specialized 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

12 interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

One newly developed red and blue Classic Suit

One newspaper

One smartphone

One pair of web-shooters

6 spider web accessories (attachable to web-shooters)

One open spider web effect accessory

One metallic green Scorpion tail diorama accessory (with bendable wire)

One specially designed city-themed character backdrop

A dynamic figure display stand with game logo and character nameplate

The toy should be available to pre-order very soon on Sideshow. The first unboxing video has been posted dow below.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Doc Ock From Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Revealed (more); Hot Toys Reveals Koska Reeves Figure From The Mandalorian (more); Hot Toys Reveals Green Goblin Figure From Spider-Man: No Way Home (more); Get A Closer Look At The Hot Toys Artillery Stormtrooper From The Mandalorian (more).

And here are some more related articles: A Closer Look At New Boba Fett Hot Toys Figures (more); Get A Closer Look At The Wonder Woman 1984 Hot Toys Figure (more); Hot Toys Reveals Thena Figure From Marvel's Eternals Movie (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Reveals New Batgirl Figure From Batman: Arkham Knight (more); Hot Toys Fennec Shand Figure Announced (more).