Hot Toys Reveals Batman Armory Collectible

Hot Toys has revealed a very unique collectible this week that shows all of Batman's suits from the Arkham Knight video game. It looks similar to the Hall of Armor that Iron Man has in the MCU.

Unlike normal Hot Toys, this will not be 1/6th scale. To keep the costs down, this will be in a miniature scale that is around 8.5cm to 12cm tall.

Batman isn't the only character featured here because it also includes the suit for the Arkham Knight as well as Deathstroke.

Hot Toys revealed the new collectible over on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

The Dark Knight has a long history in comics which comes with an enormous closet of a multitude of iconic suits from several forms of media entertainment spanning decades. Taking inspiration from the Batcave’s Batsuit Chamber in the popular Batman: Arkham Knight video game, Hot Toys team has modified the futuristic armor pod to accommodate the sleek batsuits in miniature size features Batman: Arkham Knight Armory Miniature Collectible Set; Batman, Batman Beyond Suit, 1989 Movie Suit, 2008 Movie Suit, Arkham Knight and Deathstroke Armory Miniature Collectible. The newly introduced collectibles with LED light up function and incredible paint application can be combined and rearranged in various ways, creating unlimited diorama display possibilities. Each Armory Miniature collectible measures approximate 12cm tall, whereas miniature figure is approximately 8.5cm tall. Individual and set packaging are available for purchase. Fans of Bat, this is a great opportunity to suit up for the crime-fighting challenge!

In related news, you may have also know that Batgirl was also revealed by Hot Toys recently. This is Batgirl from her appearance also in the Arkham Knight video game from 2015.

