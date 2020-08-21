Ben Affleck Will Be Back As Batman In The Flash Movie

It was thought that after the critical failure of Batman v Superman and Justice League that Ben Affleck was retired from the Batman role.

However, it has now been reported that Affleck will be back to play him in The Flash 2022 movie.

Vanity Fair has reported that Ben Affleck agreed to be Batman again after reading the script. He will join Michael Keaton who is also in the movie playing his version of Batman thanks to the multiverse.

The Flash's director, Andy Muschietti commented about Aflleck's addition to the movie.

"He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.

It's pretty cool he's in the movie since the character served as a mentor to The Flash in the 2017 Justice League movie. We will also see more of Ben Affleck in the 2021 Zack Snyder version of Justice League too.

It has also been reported that Ben Affleck's presence will not affect Robert Pattinson's The Batman movie. Pattinson is still expected to be the future of the Batman franchise once his movie hits next year.

