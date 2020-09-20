1989 Batwing Lego Has Been Officially Revealed

The Lego Group has now revealed the 1989 Batwing from the Batman movie starring Michael Keaton. This is a follow up to the Batmobile that came out last year.

The 1989 Batwing is set number 76161 and it has a price of $199.99 in the United States. The set releases on October 21st, 2020 for VIP members and will release for the rest of the general public on November 1st, 2020.

The set comes with 2363 pieces and comes with three new exclusive minifigures. The minifigures include Batman, The Joker and a Boombox goon.

Lego.com posted more on this official set. You can read the set details posted down below.

Indulge your passion for the Caped Crusader™ with the LEGO® DC BATMAN™ 1989 Batwing. If you’re an adult Batman fan or a model-building enthusiast, this buildable display model of the Batwing is for you!

The iconic style of the Batwing from the 1989 BATMAN™ movie is enhanced by a sturdy stand, nameplate and 3 minifigures: BATMAN, THE JOKER™ and a Boombox goon.

This challenging and rewarding building project provides an engrossing and stress-relieving break from the real world – and will look great when displayed on the wall or on its stand in your home or workplace.

Any superhero or LEGO® fan will love this 2,363-piece construction kit. Whether you buy it for yourself, as birthday gift or a holiday present, the LEGO Batwing model is sure to deliver hours of enjoyment.

Measuring over 4” (11cm) high, 20” (52cm) long and 22” (58cm) wide, the LEGO® DC BATMAN™ 1989 Batwing looks stunning on its stand and when attached to the wall.

No batteries required. This collectible piece of BATMAN™ memorabilia offers a hands-on, build-and-display experience that will catch the eye of every BATMAN, sci-fi or model-making enthusiast.

Easy-to-follow, high-quality instructions are included to ensure you gain maximum enjoyment from this fascinating construction project.

Part of a series of authentic LEGO® reproductions designed to deliver a satisfying build-and-display experience. For more in the series, check out the LEGO DC BATMAN™ 1989 Batmobile™.

No super-powers arerequired to connect and pull apart LEGO® bricks and pieces. They meet the highest industry standard, which ensures they fit together and separate perfectly every time.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are rigorously tested to ensure your awesome display model meets the highest toy safety standards in GOTHAM CITY™ and the rest of planet Earth.

Will you be buying this awesome set when it releases later this year?

