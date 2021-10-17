New Trailers Revealed For The Batman and The Flash

Thanks to the DC FanDome event over the weekend, we saw a ton of new trailers for DC movies, TV shows and video games. Two of the biggest teasers and trailers we got are from The Batman and The Flash.

The second trailer for The Batman is epic because it shows more characters and features a ton of action scenes. It also appears as if the Batmobile is a tough car as it survives an explosion from The Penguin's car.

Other characters in the trailer include Alfred, Catwoman, The Riddler and more. Little is known about the plot of the film, but that's a good thing.

You can see the full trailer and synopsis down below. The movie is out on March 4th, 2022.

"From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne."

The other big hitter is footage from The Flash movie. Only a teaser for the film is shown since the movie is still filming.

However, we do get to see that the movie will include two Flashes of Barry Allen and a small reveal of Supergirl. Michael Keaton's Batman and his Batmobile are also teased in this new trailer.

The Flash will be out in late 2022. You can check out the teaser trailer below.

