Hot Toys Re-releasing Bat-Pod From The Dark Knight Rises

Usually Hot Toys releases new figures based on very recent movies. However, this week the toy company is re-releasing some toys based on the popular The Dark Knight Rises movie.

Aside from Batman himself, Hot Toys is also re-releasing a version of the Bat-Pod from The Dark Knight Rises movie. Hot Toys announced the figure on Facebook and you can read the official announcement below.

Bruce Wayne has decided to return as Batman once again to protect innocents from the biggest threads. Unfortunately, his sudden reappearance on the weaponized Bat-Pod sparked a negative effect as the city police were trying to pursue him in the epic chase thought the streets of Gotham. Inspired by the finale of Christopher Nolan’s Batman Trilogy, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Bat-Pod collectible that allows greater mobility for the Caped Crusader and Catwoman in Gotham City! Skillfully crafted based on The Dark Knight Rises movie, the Bat-Pod collectible is recreated with extreme precision and outstanding painting applications, complemented with perfectly scaled aerodynamic design and mechanical details throughout its engine and body. Measuring at approximately 59cm in length, it features headlights with light-up function; rotatable rubber tires; and more exquisite mechanical features such as munitions clusters, operator controls and guards, saddle, and footrest. Be sure to include the cool Bat-Pod collectible to your Dark Knight collection!

2020 may have been a quiet year in terms of blockbuster movie releases, but 2021 promises to be a better year. Expect to hear more Hot Toys announcements next year based on much newer movies!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: The First Trailer Released For The Batman (more); Ben Affleck Will Be Back As Batman In The Flash Movie (more); Michael Keaton Could Be Back As Bruce Wayn/Batman In The Flash Movie (more); Robert Pattinson Is Becoming A Lazy Batman (more).

And here are some more related articles: Warner Bros Delays The Batman And Other Superhero Movies (more); Hot Toys Reveals Harley Quinn Figure From Batman: Arkham Knight (more); Hot Toys Reveals Batman Armory Collectible (more).

A few more: Matt Reeves Gives Our First Look At The Batman (more); Robert Pattinson Officially Cast As 'The Batman' (more).