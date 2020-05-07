Hot Toys To Release Clone Wars Figures In The Future

Hot Toys usually makes figures based on Star Wars films, but more recently there have been TV shows. Since The Clone Wars has ended, Hot Toys has now made the decision to make figures based on the once popular show.

Hot Toys made the announcement over on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"The final season of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars has fans elated around the world. Now, Hot Toys will continue to build up the excitement for Star Wars fans and introduce highly detailed collectible figures from this hit animated series! Stay on the lookout, there are more surprises coming.

Accompanying the announcement was a picture of the many clones that were on the show. It's more than likely they will be getting the Hot Toys treatment in the near future.

Another fan favorite character that is likely getting made is Ahsoka Tano. She has never been made into a Hot Toys figure before, but now is the perfect time for her to have her own collectible toy.

As of this moment, Hot Toys will be concentrating on Star Wars TV shows like The Mandalorian in the foreseeable future. This is because the next Star Wars movie isn't likely to come out until the year 2022.

It will be interesting to see what other Clone Wars characters gets the Hot Toys treatment in the future. There are lots of of original characters from the show that could be made.

