Hasbro Reveals Transformers and Jurassic Park Crossover Toys

Even though Hasbro lost the Jurassic Park toy license to Mattel a few years ago, a new collaboration has emerged. This crossover see the Transformers turning into a T-Rex as well as a Jurassic Park jeep.

If you want this unique toy, you can pre-order it now via Amazon. It's being sold as an Amazon exclusive so you will not be able to buy the toy from any other physical or online retailer.

The toy costs $105 in the USA and will be released on November 1st, 2021. You can read the features of the toy below via Amazon.com.

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE: Transformers robots have always been: More Than Meets the Eye, but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality

TRANSFORMERS-JURASSIC PARK MASH-UP: Tyrannocon Rex is on the loose! It’s up to Autobot JP93 to track her down and stop her from wreaking havoc on Jurassic Park

WELCOME…TO JURASSIC PARK: The Tyrannocon Rex figure converts into T. rex mode in 27 steps and the Autobot JP93 figure converts into licensed Ford Explorer mode in 18 steps. Both figures feature deco and details inspired by the Jurassic Park movie

AWESOME DETAIL AND ACCESSORY: Autobot JP93 comes with a blaster accessory that can attach to figure in both modes and the Tyrannocon Rex figure features detailed molded dino texture

SPECIAL JURASSIC PARK-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Packaging is inspired by the iconic T. rex attack scene in Jurassic Park

Other mashups from the Transformers include the ECTO-1 from Ghostbusters and even the X-Men's X-Jet from the animated series.

