Snake Eyes Trailer 2 Has Been Revealed

Paramount Pictures has now released a second trailer for its GI Joe Origins movie called Snake Eyes. This is a somewhat reboot of the franchise as it's not related to the two prior films that were made.

Instead of Ray Park as Snake Eyes, the role now belongs to Henry Golding. This is an origin story for the movie which means we will see more of the man before he puts on his iconic mask.

Aside from Snake Eyes, the trailer also allows us to have a brief glimpse of Storm Shadow, Scarlett and even The Baroness. You can read a full synopsis posted down below.

"Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master."

Snake Eyes will be released in North America on July 23rd, 2021. The movie will be released only in cinemas during its launch.

