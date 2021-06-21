Movie Review - F9: The Fast Saga

2001 started the popular The Fast and Furious franchise and 20 years later the series is still going strong. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise, 2021 sees the release of F9: The Fast Saga.

In other parts of the world, the movie is also called Fast & Furious 9.

Despite the different names, the movie is the same for everyone. While the movie does not star The Rock, Vin Diesel and the gang are back from 2017's The Fate of the Furious.

F9: The Fast Saga takes place after the 8th movie and Dominic Toretto is having a quiet life with his new family.

However, he has to become a hero again when Cipher (Charlize Theron) wants a device that can control every weapon on Earth.

Things get more interesting for Toretto and his gang when they see Jakob Toretto (John Cena) is working for the bad guys.

Jakob is Dom's estranged brother and the two have not seen each year for many years after having a fallout due to the death of their father.

The story goes over the place in this recent movie mainly because there are tons of characters that have to be accommodated for.

Aside from flashbacks featuring Dom and Jakob, we are also treated to a backstory on how Han survived his supposed death from Tokyo Drift.

The story isn't the most straightforward one of the entire series, but there are many twists and turns.

Some might say the movie gets predictable, but the film manages to keep exciting since the story elements are broken up with a lot of action scenes.

The Fast Saga is known for its insane stunts and F9 proves that the filmmakers are self aware of its absurd action scenes.

Even though the characters are normal human beings, they do over-the-top stunts that you won't see in any other action movie.

The most outlandish stunt in the entire movie is when Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris) have to go up in space to destroy a satellite.

Yes, this is the first film in the series to go out of this world!

While I enjoyed many parts of this film, I feel the movie does not flow as well as its predecessors. I feel the movie dragged on for far too long, and it featured too many flashback scenes.

I will say I was impressed with John Cena's acting scenes. He didn't feel out of place as he seemed to suit being Vin Diesel's on-screen brother.

Anyway if you love the Fast Saga, you'll definitely love watching F9. If you're sick of the franchise though, this movie isn't for you as it can be too over-the-top for some audiences.

Verdict: 3.5/5 stars

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Injustice: Gods Among Us Animated Movie In The Works (more); JJ Abrams Not Interested In Directing A New Superman Movie (more); New Dragon Ball Super Movie Officially Announced (more); New Dragon Ball Super Movie Reportedly Coming In 2022 (more).

And here are some more related articles: Movie Review: Mortal Kombat (2021) (more); Borderlands Movie Gets A Plot Synopsis And New Actor (more); Movie Review: Godzilla vs. Kong (more).

A few more: Ghost of Tsushima Movie Is In Development (more); Movie Review: Zack Snyder's Justice League (more).