Teaser Trailer Released For Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Paramount Pictures has now released a new teaser trailer for GI Joe: Origins starring Henry Golding as the main character. The trailer debuted during the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday night.

The trailer did not show much about the story of the movie, but it looks like GI Joe: Origins will have a lot of action.

Many people are hoping this film is better than the previous GI Joe movies released in the past.

Alongside the new trailer, a synopsis for the movie was also released. You can read the details down below.

"Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master."

Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins releases in cinemas on July 23rd, 2021.

