Hot Toys Announces 40th Anniversary Darth Vader And Boba Fett Figures

Hot Toys has now announced some new products to celebrate the 40th anniversary for The Empire Strikes Back movie. Fans can now pre-order new figures for both Darth Vader and Boba Fett.

These new figures are more than just re-releases because the toys have both vintage coloring and packaging. This is to mimic the original toys that were released back in the late '70s and early '80s.

Hot Toys announced the new figures over on their official Facebook page. You can read the full announcements posted down below.

Boba Fett:







This year marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™, an iconic film that has captivated audiences worldwide for decades with its story and characters. In 1979, before the landmark film had even hit theaters, references to the mysterious character Boba Fett™ based on early costume tests and coloration were revealed. So began the legendary status among the fandom surrounding the legendary bounty hunter who instantly became a favorite of many after witnessing him in the groundbreaking film! Hot Toys is celebrating Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary with a throwback visual approach for this exciting collection. To kick off this collection, we’re pleased to introduce the 1/6th scale Boba Fett (Vintage Color Version) Collectible Figure featuring vibrant colors inspired by classic interpretations and retro style packaging as a special extra only available in select markets! The highly accurate 1/6th scale figure is specially crafted based on Boba Fett’s early costume tests and vintage design. It features meticulous paint applications on the detailed Mandalorian helmet and armor, finely tailored under-suit, blaster rifle and pistol, Boba Fett’s iconic jetpack, and a figure base. Celebrate 40 years of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with this Boba Fett (Vintage Color Version) collectible figure in your Star Wars collection.

Darth Vader:

In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader attempted to convert Luke Skywalker™ to the dark side by luring the young Skywalker into a trap in the Cloud City of Bespin. In the midst of a fierce lightsaber duel with the Sith Lord, Luke faces the startling revelation that the evil Vader is in fact his father, Anakin Skywalker… In celebrating Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary, Hot Toys is excited to introduce a series of throwback collectibles based on this iconic film! Today, Hot Toys is pleased to re-introduce the highly popular 1/6th scale Darth Vader Collectible Figure with a specially designed retro style packaging! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted featuring a skillfully crafted Darth Vader helmet with complex interior mechanical details and the back of Lord Vader’s battle damaged head, highly detailed Darth Vader armor and sophisticatedly tailored body suit, LED light-up chest panel and belt, an LED light-up lightsaber, and a Cloud City theme diorama figure base! Embrace the 40 year legacy of this cinematic masterpiece and don’t miss out on this stunning Darth Vader collectible figure for your The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection!

