Hot Toys Announces Life-Size Grogu Figure From The Mandalorian

Hot Toys has now revealed a life-size figure you can get from a popular character in The Mandalorian TV show. If you have the space and money, you can get an awesome looking figure of Grogu.

If you didn't watch Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Grogu is the name of Baby Yoda/The Child. Ahsoka Tano is the character to finally know his real name.

Hot Toys revealed the figure over on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"As the galaxies most sought-after bounty, the mysterious little one known as Grogu has earned hearts of Star Wars fans young and old during the adventures with the Mandalorian. Today, Hot Toys is excited to unveil the final product of the Child as life-size collectible figure from the highly acclaimed series – Star Wars The Mandalorian, nominated for Best Television Series (Drama) in the Annual Golden Globe Awards earlier. The articulated collectible figure is crafted based on the appearance of the Child in Star Wars The Mandalorian. Standing at approximately 36cm tall, this collectible figure features an amazing likeness with excellent details, articulated jaw, 2 pairs of interchangeable ears, movable head, arms and legs, finely tailored outfit, a silver knob from the Razor Crest™ ship that the young alien loves to hold, a Mythosaur emblem necklace, and a variety of interchangeable hands to pose or hold the items allowing fans to recreate iconic moments from the live-action series! Prepare yourself for some adorable moments of The Child figure from Star Wars: The Mandalorian collection."

The Mandalorian is now streaming on the Disney+ service, We will have to wait until 2022 to see the new Season 3.

