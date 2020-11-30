Dave Filoni Talks About That Recent The Mandalorian Episode

Star Wars director and writer Dave Filoni has now spoken about that recent episode he directed. If you did not see it yet, the episode reveals that The Mandalorian has many ties to Star Wars Rebels.

One of the biggest reveals to last week's episode is that Ahsoka Tano is still searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn. Filoni commented on the links between The Mandalorian and Star Wars Rebels during an interview with Vanity Fair.

"It's an interesting one… That's not necessarily chronological. I think the thing that people will most not understand is they want to go in a linear fashion, but as I learned as a kid, nothing in Star Wars really works in a linear fashion. You do [Episodes] Four, Five and Six and then One, Two, and Three. So in the vein of that history, when you look at the epilogue of Rebels you don't really know how much time has passed. So, it's possible that the story I'm telling in The Mandalorian actually takes place prior to that. Possible. I'm saying it's possible."

In the Rebels finale, both Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are still searching for Admiral Thrawn as well as their friend Ezra Bridger.

With this new revelation in The Mandalorian, we might finally get a proper conclusion to Rebels if both characters are found. It might happen if Disney is to make an Ahsoka Tano spin-off show.

