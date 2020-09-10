Star Wars UCS Mos Eisley Cantina Lego Set Revealed

The Lego Company has now revealed a new UCS style Star Wars Lego set catered for people over the age of 18. The company has now revealed in full the Mos Eisley Cantina Lego set.

This is the biggest Mos Eisley Lego set released to date because it comes with 21 minifigures and has a total piece count of 3187 pieces.

It has a general release date of October 1st, 2020, but VIP member can get access to the set from September 16th, 2020.

If you live in North America, the US price for the set will set you back $349.99. You better start saving money if you plan on buying it!

As fans will know, they can recreate many famous scenes that occurred in Star Wars: A New Hope. You can read the full specifications posted below via Lego.com.

Immerse yourself in a challenging build and then recreate classic Star Wars: A New Hope scenes with this highly detailed LEGO® Star Wars™ Mos Eisley Cantina (75290) Master Builder Series display model.

This building kit features 20 LEGO® minifigures, including Chewbacca, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ponda Baba, Garindan and Labria, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure and a Dewback LEGO figure to bring the Tatooine tavern to life.

The Cantina has a removable roof for easy access to the different booths so you can explore the many authentic details and play out stories with the heroes and an array of smugglers, bounty hunters and aliens.

The perfect way to click your stress away, this 3,187-piece Star Wars™ construction kit makes a wonderful treat for yourself and a special birthday or holiday gift for the Star Wars fan or hobbyist in your life.

The buildable Mos Eisley Cantina model measures over 7.5” (19cm) high, 20.5” (52cm) wide and 23” (58cm) deep when opened up. Alongside the attachable buildings and 2 Landspeeders it makes an awesome display piece.

No batteries required – this set offers a hands-on, mindful building experience with LEGO® bricks only. So give yourself a well-earned break and enjoy recreating an iconic Star Wars™ location.

Includes easy-to-follow instructions so even LEGO® newcomers can build confidently, plus an illustrated booklet about the set, its model designer and the Star Wars™ stories that inspired it.

This LEGO® Star Wars™ set for adults is part of a collection of inspiring LEGO building kits designed for you, the discerning hobbyist, as you look for your next fun and creative DIY project.

Ever since 1958, LEGO® building bricks have met the highest industry standards, which ensures they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart easily every time. No need to use the Force!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Coming To Disney+ (more); Lego Set To Release A Working Grand Piano Toy (more); Lego And Nintendo Reveal Special NES With TV Set (more); Lego Reveals New Mosaic Art Pieces For Adult Collectors (more).

And here are some more related articles: New Lego Ideas Sets Are Confirmed (more); Lego Reveals New Star Wars Sets To Be Out This Year (more); Lego And Nintendo Reveal Full Super Mario Line (more).

A few more: Lego Reveals Expensive New Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Set (more); LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Announced (more).