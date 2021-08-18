New Trailer Released For Star Wars: Visions

Lucasfilm and Disney have now released a full trailer for Star Wars: Visions. This is a new Disney+ show that takes a Japanese anime spin to the growing Star Wars universe.

As announced on StarWars.com, there will be both English and Japanese voices for the series. One returning English voice actor is Temuera Morrison who is reprising his role as Boba Fett.

There are nine episodes in total with some returning characters, and some newer content. Each episode will have its own animation style.

You can read a small description for the show posted down below from the official website.

"The new trailer — available in both the original Japanese and translated into English — provides a glimpse of the captivating tone and stunning visuals from each of the nine animated shorts, which can all be viewed both with the original Japanese voice cast or the English dub cast when the series launches on Disney+ on September 22."

You can watch the full trailer below.

