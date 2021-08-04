LEGO Star Wars Halloween Special Screening On Disney+

Lucasfilm and Disney have announced a new Lego film that is a Halloween special for the Star Wars universe. It follows on from the Christmas special that aired late last year.

The film is called Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales and it will be screening exclusively on Disney+ on October 1st, 2021. You can read a full synopsis for the film posted below via StarWars.com.

"After the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Poe Dameron and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt. The crime boss has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends".

Many voice actors that voiced in the Holiday special are back to reprise their roles. Sadly, it does not look like any of the live action film stars are back for this little special...

