Venom 2018 Now Getting Its Own Marvel Legends Toy

It may be two years since the release of the 2018 version of Venom, but the movie will finally get its own Marvel Legends toy out later this year.

As reported by MarvelousNews.com, the 2018 movie Venom is arguably the biggest and best figure in the line. It looks like the toy is straight from the movie itself!

Even though the figure comes with an alternate head sculpt, sadly the toy does not come with an Eddie Brock face. It's possible they couldn't get Tom Hardy's likeness to make this happen.

If you are not interested in movie Venom, the other figures in the line include "Venomized Miles Morales, Venomized Ghost-Spider, Phage, Midnight Sons Morbius, and Absolute Carnage Saga's Carnage".

If you want to get all of the figures, you can build yourself a cool looking Venompool. This is a combination of the Venom symbiote mixing up with the character of Deadpool.

There's no release date for the toys yet, but they are expected to be released sometime later this year.

It's possible the toys were supposed to be released alongside the Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie before it got delayed until next year.

Venom 2018 is out now on Blu-ray, DVD or Digital HD. The sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage now has a release date of June 25th, 2021.

