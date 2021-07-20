Goldberg Returns To WWE At Monday Night Raw

John Cena returned to WWE last night at the Money in the Bank PPV. He is back to challenge Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the Smackdown Universal Title.

Well another huge part-time star has also made his return to the WWE. On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, wrestling fans saw the return of none other than Goldberg.

It all started after the return of Keith Lee to full time television. Keith Lee challenged Bobby Lashley to a WWE Title match on Raw, but Lee sadly wasn't able to overcome the Almighty Champion.

After Lee was defeated by Bobby Lashley, the familiar music of Goldberg hit and the fans were surprisingly happy to see the return of the former WCW Champion.

Goldberg shouted 'I'm Next' to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title at SummerSlam. This means both SummerSlam main events will have part-time stars challenging the full-time heel champions.

Fans wanted to see Brock Lesnar come back to face Lashley, but it looks like the WWE booking committee is doing other plans.

It's being reported WWE still wants to keep Lesnar for a later date to challenge an undefeated Roman Reigns instead in the near future.

As for Goldberg, social media is unhappy about the man's return. However, wrestling fans will just have stomach it since this is what Vince McMahon wants for what will be the biggest show of the entire year.

SummerSlam 2021 happens on August 21st, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The show will be available to watch via Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: John Cena Returns To WWE At Money in the Bank PPV (more); WWE Announces The 50 Greatest Tag Teams Of All Time (more); Early WWE SummerSlam 2021 Matches Planned (more); Samoa Joe Could Be Back In WWE Via NXT (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE SummerSlam 2021 Taking Place In An NFL Stadium (more); WWE Releases Several Major Wrestlers Today (more); WWE Workers Want WrestleMania To Stay A Two Night Event (more).

A few more: WWE Announces New Raw Commentator Named Jimmy Smith (more); WWE Raw Ratings Drop From Last Week (more).